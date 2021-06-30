South Africa: Postal Service Available in More Countries

29 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Services from the South African Post Office (SAPO) will now be available in more countries.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the post office said the mail service has become available to and from more countries after the international lockdown restrictions were eased.

The post office has introduced an electronic customs declaration form on its website for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za.

"It is illegal to send or receive live animals or plants, medication, or illegal substances in the mail. Some countries do not allow the importing of any plant or animal products.

"International transport connections are not running optimally owing to reduced flights, and therefore the delivery time for international items is longer than normal," the post office said.

Post office services will be available in the following countries:

Argentina

Austria

Botswana

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Eswatini

France

Great Britain

Greece

Germany (surface mail only - ships, no air connection)

India

Ireland (Northern)

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Scotland

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

United States of America

Wales

