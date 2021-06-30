South Africa: Magareng Protests Delay R83 Million Water Project

29 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged communities in the Magareng Local Municipality to allow the process of the construction and upgrading of Magareng Water Treatment Plant to be completed.

Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said the department in the Northern Cape, in partnership with Magareng Local Municipality is currently implementing a R83 million water project in the Warrenton area.

The project commenced in April 2020 and was scheduled to be completed in June 2021.

However, due to community protests for various service delivery issues, including water shortages, the project has been delayed.

The project includes upgrading the capacity of the 9 Megalitres per day (9ML/day) water treatment plant to a 12ML/day capacity.

A new water reservoir is currently under construction as well as the installation of new flocculation channels and sedimentation tanks.

"The upgrade will improve water treatment and production processes to acceptable water quality standards in line with the South African National Standards (SANS241). The project will further reduce water losses from 33% to less than 10%, making available sufficient and sustainable water supply to the people of Magareng Local Municipality," Ratau said.

The community is urged to allow the construction of the Water Treatment Plant to be completed, as "this will address the issue of water shortages and provide the much needed bulk water supply to the community".

