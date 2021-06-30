South Africa: Move Over Extroverts and Introverts - Today's Organisations Need Ambivert Managers and Leaders

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kurt April

The Covid-19 pandemic and remote working have worked to the advantage of managers who are introverts. And while traditional personality types each have their distinct advantages, great leadership emanates from the ability to read the room, manage weaknesses, play to your strengths and adapt behaviour.

The debate about whether introverts or extroverts make better leaders is not new, but like everything else during the Covid-19 pandemic, it's taken on renewed significance as managers and executives have had to retreat into their homes along with the rest of the workforce.

Home working seemingly gives the introverted among us a distinct advantage and studies have shown that extroverted people have fared worse through lockdowns and are at higher risk of mental ill health.

So what does this mean for leadership during these strange times? It's not as simple as stating that introverted leaders are performing better. Karl Moore, Associate Professor at McGill University in Canada and author of a new book, We Are All Ambiverts Now, says that Covid-19 has forced managers and leaders to call upon the strengths of both introversion and extroversion.

Speaking at a recent Allan Gray Speaker Series event hosted by the UCT Graduate School of Business, Moore...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

