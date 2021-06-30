South Africa: 'Tears Become Rain' - Singing Through Drought

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emma Dollery

Winner of the Rupert Arts Foundation's 2020 Social Impact Arts Prize, 'Tears Become Rain' is a short film that highlights the importance of history and community, especially in times of crisis.

Originally conceptualised by social impact artist David Brits (known for his impressive public-scale sculptures) the short experimental film Tears Become Rain is a feat of collaboration in the midst of a pandemic that made, and still makes, it nearly impossible to be together (physically, at least.)

One of three winners of the Social Impact Arts Prize 2020 - launched in 2019 by the Rupert Arts Foundation and Rupert Museum - Tears Become Rain (and the creative process that went into the film) is a culmination of ideas not only from the concept development team (Brits, Raiven Hansmann, Fiona du Plooy and Themba Stewart) but from the residents of Graaff-Reinet, where the film was based, workshopped and shot. It certainly embodies the central mission of the Social Impact Arts Prize initiative: to encourage "creative ideas with the potential to make an impact on the communities within which they are created".

The genesis

In October 2019, when the team began working on the project, there were two things that united the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

