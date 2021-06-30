South Africa: The Crooked Blue Line - Dodgy Cops Still Work With Gangsters, As They Did During Apartheid

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

By tracing patterns of entrenched criminality, Caryn Dolley's new book, To the Wolves, attempts to show that gangsters are still working with the police, as they did during apartheid.

Caryn Dolley is an award-winning investigative journalist who has worked for the investigative journalism organisation amaBhungane as well as several print and online publications, including News24 and now Daily Maverick.

Dolley, who began her career covering crime and court cases, has reported extensively on the interconnection between crime, politics and law enforcement in South Africa.

Her new book, To the Wolves: How Traitor Cops Crafted South Africa's Underworld, had its official launch on Tuesday. Dolley discussed her book and how it came to be, in a webinar hosted by Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Thamm.

To the Wolves is Dolley's second book; her first was The Enforcers: Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles, published in 2019.

In The Enforcers, Dolley explored club security - the "bouncer battles" - in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The book unpacked the connections between Cape Town's criminal underworld and nightclubs through the lens of suspects.

To the Wolves is a continuation of the same topic, but is framed through the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

