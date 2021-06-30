South Africa: Banning African Films Like Rafiki and Inxeba Doesn't Diminish Their Influence

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gibson Ncube

Social media and internet forums function as an important space of contestation for issues relating to queer identities. This is evident in reactions to two fairly recent queer-themed African films, one from South Africa - Inxeba/The Wound - and the other from Kenya - Rafiki.

The films were met with diverse responses, from government bannings and cultural backlash to enthusiastic viewers and international awards. On social media and internet forums, reactions differ from those of state institutions.

These various responses should be understood against the background that in many African countries, with the exception of South Africa in this case, queer sexualities are criminalised and deemed 'unAfrican'. Many argue that homophobia itself is unAfrican and a relic of colonial laws and mores.

In my research, I have explored the fact that African queer lives are complex and don't tell a single story. By viewing these films as popular social texts it became clear that government censorship has been unable to stop support for them or the kinds of discussions they generate, especially online.

Films as popular social texts

In Africa, films have become popular social texts. They are readily...

