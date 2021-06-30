South Africa: Saving the Holy Ghost - Eco-Mapping the Past to Preserve the Future

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Claire Rousell and Brandon Abdinor

Eco-mapping -- developed by indigenous peoples in the Colombian Amazon -- is being introduced by NGOs to areas of rural Limpopo in response to the threat of the proposed Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone and extractivism.

Claire Rousell is an artist, writer, activist and researcher focused on the intersection of extractivism, food sovereignty, social justice and art. Her work takes a variety of forms including visual harvesting, animation, poetry and she plays a key role in Straight from the Ground NPC, a vegetable box scheme with local small-scale farmers in and around Johannesburg.

Brandon Abdinor is an attorney and an environmental rights and climate change activist. At the time of writing this article, he was an associate of Earthlife Africa and has since joined the Centre for Environmental Rights as a climate advocacy lawyer. This article is co-authored in his personal capacity.

"There was a Baobab tree there, where people used to meet and drum," says Tshiwela Tshihuwa, pointing to an area on a large, thoroughly detailed hand-drawn map on the floor. "Now it's a petrol station and people don't really drum as much anymore. They play music on speakers and dance to that."

This approach to eco-mapping was developed by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X