South Africa: Saving the Holy Ghost - Eco-Mapping the Past to Preserve the Future

Eco-mapping -- developed by indigenous peoples in the Colombian Amazon -- is being introduced by NGOs to areas of rural Limpopo in response to the threat of the proposed Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone and extractivism.

Claire Rousell is an artist, writer, activist and researcher focused on the intersection of extractivism, food sovereignty, social justice and art. Her work takes a variety of forms including visual harvesting, animation, poetry and she plays a key role in Straight from the Ground NPC, a vegetable box scheme with local small-scale farmers in and around Johannesburg.

Brandon Abdinor is an attorney and an environmental rights and climate change activist. At the time of writing this article, he was an associate of Earthlife Africa and has since joined the Centre for Environmental Rights as a climate advocacy lawyer. This article is co-authored in his personal capacity.

"There was a Baobab tree there, where people used to meet and drum," says Tshiwela Tshihuwa, pointing to an area on a large, thoroughly detailed hand-drawn map on the floor. "Now it's a petrol station and people don't really drum as much anymore. They play music on speakers and dance to that."

This approach to eco-mapping was developed by...