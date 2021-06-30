Cameroon: AFCON 2021 - Airport Facilities Inspected

30 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Airport authorities explained grounds covered so far last Monday in Douala to the local organizing committee.

Preparations towards the upcoming African Cup of Nations 2021 is in top gear as the different stakeholders are putting hands on deck to ensure a hitch-free event. The event that will take place in Cameroon will run from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Against this backdrop, on Monday June 28, the local organization committee visited the Douala International Airport to assess the level of preparedness. The local organization committee, led by the Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, visited the departments and services which will be involved in the reception and departure of the different delegations during the competition. It was clear that the Douala International Airport will give priority to CAN teams and the different delegations throughout the competition.

On hand to receive the committee was the Director of the Douala International Airport, Jacob Mbargasso, who at each stop explained what has been done and what is left to be done. He was quick to add that all was on the right footing as far as preparation towards CAN was concerned. He reiterated that the different receptions and waiting rooms have received new equipment and proper arrangements, were on going to meet up with required standards. He added that some renovation works were still ongoing and will be completed well ahead of time.

On his part, the Director General of ADC (Aéroports du Cameroun), Thomas Owona Assoumou, took time off to explain some security measures put in place to ensure top safety before, during and after the competition. He said the airport has acquired new equipment to this effect while adding that strict Covid-19 barrier measures were well in place.

