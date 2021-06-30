Cameroon: Simon Achidi Achu - Mortal Remains Back Home for Burial

The corpse of the former Prime Minister were flown back to Cameroon through the Yaounde -Nsimalen International Airport towards midnight on June 28, 2021.

President Paul Biya in Decree No. 2021/386 of 28 June 2021 decided the organisation of an official funeral in honour of Mr Simon Achidi Achu who died in the United States of America on May 4, 2021 due to an illness.

The same day, the mortal remains of Simon Achidi Achu who was Cameroon's former Prime Minister, Vice President of the Senate and political icon were flown into the country through the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport and the jet carrying the corpse landed at the airport at 11:48 pm. Considering that an official funeral had already been decreed, the Forces of the Honours and Protection Unit of the Yaounde Military Headquarters Brigade reportedly ushered the mortal remains. This was amidst high mobilization by officials, political elite, family members and sympathisers. Reportedly among the dignitaries at the airport to receive the corpse was the former Prime Minister, Grand Chancellor of the National Orders and the leader of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) for the North West Region, Philemon Yang. There were equally traditional dance groups animating. One high point of the evening was a brief sermon by the Parish Pastor of the PCC Bastos who implored God's compassion on the deceased and comfort for the bereaved family. Speaking on behalf of the family, Jude Tetang Achu thanked all for their comfort and compassion.

From the airport, the mortal remains of Simon Achidi Achu were taken to the Mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital from where they will be removed and taken to his native Santa in the North West Region for burial on Saturday, July 3, 2021.