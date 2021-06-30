Cameroon: National Communication Council - Joseph Chebonkeng Takes Command

Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute presided at his commissioning ceremony in Yaounde on June 29, 2021.

The seasoned journalist with an over 30-year experience, Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse since June 29, 2021 is officially serving as the new President of the National Communication Council. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute officially commissioned him into his functions at a ceremony in the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office. He has taken over from Peter Essoka following the presidential Decree No. 2021/324 of 4 June 2021 appointing him President of the National Communication Council.

In the presence of some cabinet ministers one of whom was the Minister of Communication René Emmanuel Sadi, the General Manager of Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM), Marie-Claire Nnana, General Manager of the CRTV, Charles Ndongo among other dignitaries, the Prime Minister reminded Joseph Chebonkeng of the main mission of the National Communication Council and other expectations. He said the Council was created by the law of 19 December 1990 with the main mission to regulate social communication and thereby play an important role in the consolidation of the democratic process in Cameroon.

As Joseph Chebonkeng took over the command of the Council, Prime Minister Dion Ngute told him, "Mr President, beyond its purely regulatory mission, the National Communication Council is required to further reflect on sensitive issues such as the promotion of the ideals of peace, democracy, freedom, human rights, as well as the protection of children and vulnerable social groups through the media." The Prime Minister said emphasis should be placed on ensuring the respect of professional ethics, combating vices such as hate speech, misinformation which some traditional media do fall prey to and ensure that the media play the Watchdog role against the propagation of fake news. The Council is also supposed to contribute to national unity and integration, promotion of local languages and fight against confrontation. To succeed in his missions, the Prime Minister told the new President of the National Communication Council to give priority to team work, consultation, awareness-raising and mediation.