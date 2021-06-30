Tunisia: 40 Tons of Medical Equipment Already Distributed to Tunisian Health Facilities - French Embassy in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — 40 tons of medical equipment have already been distributed to Tunisian health facilities, the French embassy to Tunisia announced on Wednesday.

The delivery of Covid-19 medical equipment is part of the French donation announced during the visit of French Prime Minister Jean Castex to Tunisia on June 2-3, 2021.

During this visit, Jean Castex had affirmed his country's commitment to support Tunisia in its efforts to combat the coronavirus, pointing out the allocation of 10 million dinars for the distribution of medical equipment and facilitating access to vaccines as soon as possible.