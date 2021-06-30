Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

30 June 2021
Seventy-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these forty-four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (4), Senafe (3), and Adi-Keih (3); Southern Region. Nineteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Girmaika (11), Haikota (4), Adibara (2), and Aligidir (2); Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, seventy-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,512 while the number of deaths stands at 23.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,009.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

30 June 2021

