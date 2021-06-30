South Africa: State Failure - Rio Declares Force Majeure At RBM in Face of Violence

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Global mining giant Rio Tinto has declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals and pulled the plug on the biggest contributor to the KwaZulu-Natal economy. This is in response to the volatile security situation in the wake of the assassination of general manager Nico Swart in May. This is the cost of state failure.

Rio Tinto said in a statement that the decision stemmed from the "escalation in the security situation at the operations" and that all mining and smelting operations have been ceased "until the safety and security position improves".

In a separate statement, Richards Bay Minerals said that its operations - which mostly produce titanium dioxide slag, used in the production of a range of industrial items from paint to toothpaste - had basically been terrorised by criminals. Think protection racket or something along those sordid lines, except in this case it is not some poor greengrocer on the corner getting muscled by the local mob but a major global and publicly listed company with shareholders that would include pension funds.

"Following the tragic death of our colleague, Nico Swart, RBM has faced serious challenges in recent weeks, with business disruptions orchestrated by criminals which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X