South Africa: State Failure - Rio Declares Force Majeure At RBM in Face of Violence

Global mining giant Rio Tinto has declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals and pulled the plug on the biggest contributor to the KwaZulu-Natal economy. This is in response to the volatile security situation in the wake of the assassination of general manager Nico Swart in May. This is the cost of state failure.

Rio Tinto said in a statement that the decision stemmed from the "escalation in the security situation at the operations" and that all mining and smelting operations have been ceased "until the safety and security position improves".

In a separate statement, Richards Bay Minerals said that its operations - which mostly produce titanium dioxide slag, used in the production of a range of industrial items from paint to toothpaste - had basically been terrorised by criminals. Think protection racket or something along those sordid lines, except in this case it is not some poor greengrocer on the corner getting muscled by the local mob but a major global and publicly listed company with shareholders that would include pension funds.

"Following the tragic death of our colleague, Nico Swart, RBM has faced serious challenges in recent weeks, with business disruptions orchestrated by criminals which...