Swaziland: eSwatini Government Denies King Mswati Has Fled Country - but Still Imposes Curfew As Pro-Democracy Protests Spread

analysis

On Tuesday the rioting spread to the capital, Mbabane, where journalists said residents were fleeing the city, causing traffic jams.

The Eswatini government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and closed schools on Tuesday as violent protests against the autocratic rule of King Mswati III swept across the country for the fourth day.

Security forces clamped down firmly, using live ammunition against protesters, killing one and injuring at least seven, according to activists and opposition politicians. This could not be confirmed.

The government has denied reports on social media that Mswati fled the country on Monday night to escape the violence, and journalists and other observers agreed it was very unlikely he would have left the kingdom.

On Tuesday the rioting spread to the capital, Mbabane, where journalists said residents were fleeing the city, causing traffic jams. A shop assistant in Mbabane told the Reuters news agency: "I can hear gunshots and smell teargas. I do not know how I will get home, there is nothing in the bus rank, there is a strong presence of riot police and the army."

A resident of the commercial capital, Manzini, said security forces flooded the city on Tuesday and most businesses had...