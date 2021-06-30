South Africa: Goolam Rajah Played a Fine Innings for the Proteas and Will Be Sorely Missed

analysis

South Africa cricket lost one of its most influential servants on Tuesday. Former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah succumbed to complications arising from Covid-19 this week.

For the better part of two decades, there was one constant in any camera shot of the Proteas' balcony during a game -- Goolam Rajah. He served as the Proteas team and logistics manager at various times and was also an influential figure in post-unity cricket in the country. When he retired in 2011, he famously quipped that not one piece of luggage ever went missing on his watch.

For the past two months, he fought for survival against Covid-19. He was on a ventilator for most of that time, but sadly his fine innings came to an end at the age of 74.

Rajah presided over 179 Tests, 444 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 40 T20Is with the Proteas and he worked with nine Proteas coaches from November 1992 on India's historical first tour to South Africa, to Australia's October/November visit in 2011. It was a staggeringly long and accomplished second career for the trained pharmacist.

Rajah's passion for cricket was fuelled at the University of Leicester where he studied his pharmacy degree, as...