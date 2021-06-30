South Africa: Goolam Rajah Played a Fine Innings for the Proteas and Will Be Sorely Missed

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

South Africa cricket lost one of its most influential servants on Tuesday. Former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah succumbed to complications arising from Covid-19 this week.

For the better part of two decades, there was one constant in any camera shot of the Proteas' balcony during a game -- Goolam Rajah. He served as the Proteas team and logistics manager at various times and was also an influential figure in post-unity cricket in the country. When he retired in 2011, he famously quipped that not one piece of luggage ever went missing on his watch.

For the past two months, he fought for survival against Covid-19. He was on a ventilator for most of that time, but sadly his fine innings came to an end at the age of 74.

Rajah presided over 179 Tests, 444 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 40 T20Is with the Proteas and he worked with nine Proteas coaches from November 1992 on India's historical first tour to South Africa, to Australia's October/November visit in 2011. It was a staggeringly long and accomplished second career for the trained pharmacist.

Rajah's passion for cricket was fuelled at the University of Leicester where he studied his pharmacy degree, as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X