Southern Africa: SADC Solidarity Crucial to Spearhead Mediation As the Kingdom of eSwatini Burns

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rebone Tau

The SADC region needs to stand with the people of Eswatini and support their struggle. A profound sense of solidarity is needed in the region. The country must advocate non-violence and peaceful dialogue, and only SADC leaders can do this by appointing a mediation team to spearhead the process.

Currently, Eswatini is burning because its people are tired of being ruled by an absolute monarchy, the only one in the SADC region. It holds its elections every five years despite the fact that the government banned political parties on 12 April 1973. It is clear that there is no democracy in Eswatini since political parties are not allowed to participate in any elections.

In the past few weeks, the people of Eswatini have been writing petitions to MPs calling for the restoration of multiparty democracy in their country.

It is sad that SADC's regional leaders continue to see nothing wrong with what is happening in Eswatini, while the rest of the SADC countries have political parties participating in every election. SADC leaders need to be proactive when it comes to dealing with challenges facing the region.

The SADC needs to stop being an "Old Boys' Club" while the people of...

