South Africa: IEC Postpones Wednesday's By-Elections Amid Alert Level 4 Regulations

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Electoral Commission of South Africa postponed eight by-elections due to take place today, Wednesday 30 June, owing to the impact of Covid-19 and the new Level 4 rules.

By-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June have been postponed, the Electoral Commission of South Africa has confirmed. The IEC feels they cannot be held in a free and fair manner due to the Level 4 regulations.

The IEC said the Electoral Court had allowed for a postponement of the eight by-elections, where the DA was due to defend five seats and the ANC three, in Western Cape, Northern Cape and Kwa-Zulu-Natal. The commission had initially approached the court on Monday, 28 June to ask for a postponement, following the ban on gatherings amid rising Covid-19 cases. Half of the by-elections are in the Western Cape, with two contests in the City of Cape Town and the rest in the West Coast District.

The prospect of "free and fair" by-elections in the affected wards could be impacted by the regulations, said IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo when the commission announced it would seek a...

