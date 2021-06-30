South Africa: State Capture Inquiry Cost Almost R1 Billion, but It Saved Billions More - Judge Zondo

analysis

The final report will be out by August or September at the latest, says the commission's chairperson.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has cost South Africa almost R1-billion, but it has saved the country billions more, said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at a media briefing on Wednesday, 30 June.

Zondo confirmed the current costs of the almost three-year probe stand at almost R1-billion - but this is roughly equal to the R864-million which McKinsey has repaid to Eskom and SAA after negotiations with his commission, he said.

"(Ultimately), the commission's work can't be measured in rands and cents," Zondo said, adding that it had to be measured by a more substantive outcome. "(We have) to make sure looting doesn't happen again. If the looting repeats itself, it would be a serious indictment on us as a country."

The commission's secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, said the commission's work had exposed the theft of many billions more. Paul Holden's series in Daily Maverick provides a detailed account of how the State Capture loot was assembled and distributed.

Zondo said the commission would hand over a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of August or the end...