South Africa: State Capture Inquiry Cost Almost R1 Billion, but It Saved Billions More - Judge Zondo

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The final report will be out by August or September at the latest, says the commission's chairperson.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has cost South Africa almost R1-billion, but it has saved the country billions more, said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at a media briefing on Wednesday, 30 June.

Zondo confirmed the current costs of the almost three-year probe stand at almost R1-billion - but this is roughly equal to the R864-million which McKinsey has repaid to Eskom and SAA after negotiations with his commission, he said.

"(Ultimately), the commission's work can't be measured in rands and cents," Zondo said, adding that it had to be measured by a more substantive outcome. "(We have) to make sure looting doesn't happen again. If the looting repeats itself, it would be a serious indictment on us as a country."

The commission's secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, said the commission's work had exposed the theft of many billions more. Paul Holden's series in Daily Maverick provides a detailed account of how the State Capture loot was assembled and distributed.

Zondo said the commission would hand over a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of August or the end...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X