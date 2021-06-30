South Africa: What Dirty Money? Norma Gigaba Denies Knowing She Was Beneficiary of Corrupt Funds

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

'Can you hear me?': technical glitches plague the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture as the much-anticipated cross-examination of Norma Mngoma jerks along.

The much-anticipated cross-examination of Nomachule 'Norma' Mngoma (Gigaba) by her former husband Malusi Gigaba's lawyer covered little or no terrain in an over two-hour grilling at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday evening.

Covid-19 lockdown has confined Zondo Commission participants to their computer screens and constant buffering, endless "can-you-hear-me?", "can you hear me now?" and "you are muted" interruptions bogged down proceedings from the start of the day.

Mngoma was due to be cross-examined by her husband's lawyer, Richard Solomon at 3pm but due to repeated earlier technological glitches during the cross-examination of Siyabonga Cwele, former Minister of State Security, from China, Mngoma had to wait till around 5pm.

It was Solomon's mission from the jerky start to demonstrate to the commission that Norma Mngoma was a "pathological liar" as her husband had submitted in response to her earlier explosive testimony.

Mngoma had previously testified that the Gupta family had paid for the couple's lavish wedding (between R4-million and R5-million), had bought her husband a car and had given him tog bags...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

