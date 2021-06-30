South Africa: Why Sharing the Secrets of Making a Covid-19 Vaccine Isn't Enough

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adele Sulcas and Mia Malan

For all the excitement generated by the announcement of an mRNA vaccine hub being established in South Africa, the country is still going to need help making Covid-19 jabs. It's about formulating the recipes correctly - and getting to that point is a long and complicated process.

What would happen if Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna gave up their intellectual property rights tomorrow and agreed to share the recipes for their shots with South Africa?

The short answer is that the country still wouldn't be able to make the jabs because it wouldn't know how to formulate the recipes. It would take many months for South Africa to master the technology and skills required to add the ingredients together in the right way.

As it stands, only two companies in the country are capable of making vaccines. But neither biopharmaceutical firm Biovac nor Aspen Pharmacare can make jabs from scratch. For South Africa to learn how to use their vaccine recipes, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna would need to do something called "technology transfer".

Merely giving South Africa the instructions to make a shot would be a little like giving a recipe for a molecular-cuisine dish to someone who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

