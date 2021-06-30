South Africa: Part Three - the Local and International Laundries Used By the Gupta Enterprise and Its Associates

analysis

A look at the laundries used by the Gupta enterprise to move, disguise and ultimately reuse funds from State Capture.

In the previous instalment I described how the Gupta enterprise earned more than R16-billion from State Capture contracts via direct payments, subcontracting deals, kickbacks and money paid to what I refer to as "first-level laundry vehicles".

Today, I'll explain how some of this money was laundered in South Africa and abroad. I'll do so by drawing on the evidence I gave in my most recent report, and on the evidence I gave in December 2020 about Estina and Transnet.

Bear in mind, however, that this is very much a high-level overview, distilling hundreds of pages of evidence into a short article. There are any number of stories that, as a result, I have not been able to include.

The Dubai fronts

In the earliest stages of State Capture the focus was initially on provincial government (and the Free State in particular). In this stage, the Gupta enterprise was remarkably unsubtle in the way it laundered money.

The modus operandi of the Guptas was to create a front...