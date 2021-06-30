Namibia: Unstoppable Mboma Eyes Glory in Poland

30 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Otniel Hembapu

Namibia's sprinting sensation Christine Mboma will today rank among the top favourites to steal headlines when the much-anticipated World Athletics Irena Szewinska Memorial Continental Gold Tour gets underway in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

The 18-year-old Mboma, who is the current U/20 world record holder with her time of 49.22 seconds set at the Namibian National Championships in April this year, will today compete in the 400m race, where she will face from Poland's Justyna Święty-Ersetic, a 2018 European Champion and runner-up at this year's Indoor European Championships.

Mboma ranks among the world's fastest women this year, and will face stiff competition from America's Kaylin Whitney, who is a three-time U/20 World Championships medallist. But the Namibian sprinting ace has in recent weeks proved that her remarkable performances at continental and international levels are no fluke as she continues to break and improve

records with relative ease.

The Irena Szewinska Memorial is held annually in honour of late Polish athletics legend Irena Szewinska, who died in 2018. Irena was one of the

world's foremost athletes for nearly two decades, in multiple events. She is the only athlete in history, male or female, to have held the world record in the

100m, 200m and 400m.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X