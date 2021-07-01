Burundi National Day

1 July 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Burundi as you celebrate 59 years of independence.

We welcome Burundi's progress in combating trafficking in persons, fighting corruption, and engaging with regional and multilateral partners. We look forward to our continued work together to advance public health, good governance, and economic development for all Burundians.

On this anniversary of Burundi's founding, I wish all Burundians a happy Independence Day.

