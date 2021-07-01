Nigeria: I Saw TB Joshua 'Dancing With Angels' - Indian Man

30 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

"I woke up from a dream on June 14th 2021. In this dream, I saw Prophet TB Joshua rejoicing and dancing with the angels in the clouds. He was very happy and excited. He was dancing."

An Indian man has said he had a revelation from God days after the passing of the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua.

In a video posted on Mr Joshua's official Facebook page, the Indian, who was identified as Prophet V. Justin, said he saw the late preacher dancing with angels.

"I heard a voice that... Prophet TB Joshua is with the LORD... He is rejoicing up there. I see the heavens rejoicing. I must come before you for the first time speaking about this man of God. He is truly living in many hearts."

Mr Joshua died on June 5, according to his church, a few days before his 58th birthday.

Following his death, tributes poured in from across the world, including from former president Goodluck Jonathan and President George Weah of Liberia.

According to the church, a weeklong funeral service for their founder would begin with a candlelight procession on July 5, in Lagos.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

