Nigeria: Reps Threaten to Block NECO's Account for Using Manual Accounting System

30 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The Reps committee also queried NECO's 2019 account.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos), has threatened to block the account of the National Examination Council (NECO) over the use of a manual accounting system.

The committee on Tuesday discovered that the council uses a manual accounting system for financial record keeping.

It came as a shock to the lawmakers when the Assistance Director, Reconciliation, Babatunde Kasali, said the council does not use any accounting software for record-keeping.

The Director of Finance and Administration, Jacob Ekele, also confirmed that the council is using a manual accounting system.

Following the discovery, Mr Faleke ordered the acting Registrar of the body, Ebikibina Ogborodi, to produce all the financial records of the council from 2010 to date.

"You are using manual? You don't have a computer? No accounting software?

'Is accounting part of the course students take during the NECO examination?

"You are not practising? Even if they should take you away from there tomorrow somebody who is coming in should be able to punch in keys and see what's going on. How do you reconcile," Mr Faleke said.

To this end, the chairman said the committee will not only block the account of the council but also direct the Accountant General of the Federation to take over the finance department of the council.

"We will even block your account. They will only release money for exams only, no more, after our reconciliation, the accountant general will be the chief accountant of your agency, until a proper standard and scientific methods are established where anybody--even when you too will be okay," he said.

The committee also queried the account of the council for 2019 and asked the director of finance to appear in two weeks alongside directors of administration in all states, including the FCT.

"You are to bring all your state directors to come with all their records including students registration from 2010. Make it soft copy, and one hard copy per state. Their income per state, their outstanding collections or income. We want all the details, number of schools, number of students per session who take exams. We want to know the rate. And the banks that you used before TSA. We want the remittances to the federation account," the chairman ruled.

The committee is reconciling the accounts of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

