Nigeria: Naira Loses At Official, Black Markets

30 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The currency reached 503 a dollar at the parallel market.

Naira fell marginally against the U.S. dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday after it remained unchanged for the past two days.

The currency also fell at the official market after maintaining steady gains in the last two sessions.

Data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the naira closed at N503.00 per $1 at the black market window on Wednesday.

This represents a N1.00 or 0.20 per cent devaluation from N502.00 it traded in the last two previous sessions.

Also, data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the naira closed at N411.50 at the Nafex window.

This represents a N0.67 or 0.16 per cent depreciation from the N410.83 rate it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.

The local unit clinched an intraday low of N420.95 and a high of N3400.00 before closing at N411.50 on Wednesday.

This happened as forex turnover dipped by 25.71 per cent, with $160.12 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $215.53 million posted in the previous session on Tuesday.

The spread between the parallel market and the Over-the- Counter rates stood at N91.50, translating to a margin of 18.20 per cent as of the close of business on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X