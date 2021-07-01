Liberia Appreciates Japan's Assistance

The Minister of Health Dr Wilhelmina Jallah has welcome decision by the Government and people of Japan through Ambassador H.E HIMENO Tsutomu to launch two programmes to strengthen the delivery of routine health services in health facilities and communities during COVID-19 and improving cold chain management worth US$ 2,499,900:00.

These two programmes fundings are part of Japan's support to the Government of Liberia's efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic through partnership with UNICEF.

The project strengthening routine health services in health facilities and communities programmes will be implemented in Montserrado and Margibi counties and aimed at benefiting over 43,000 children and 12,000 pregnant women in over 150 communities, while improving the cold chain programme will equip 190 health facilities with cold chain equipment and train 245 technicians and health workers to provide services for over 400,000 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the handover of the projects documents, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah lauded the people of Japan through its Ambassador including UNICEF in ensuring that Liberia becomes a recipient of the Integrated health project and Cold chain system.

She noted that the launch of the projects is very important to the Government of Liberia's continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Minister indicated that the Government attaches great importance to the protection of its citizens, especially with the strengthening of the integrated health and Cold chain system projects.

"This launch is in time" indicated by Minister Jallah. She assured the Japanese Government that the projects will go a long way in strengthening the health sector and ably responding to the growing waves of the pandemic across the Country.

However, the Government of Japan's main thematic priorities have remained EPI/Polio, Cold Chain system strengthening, provision of Health, WASH, Nutrition and Birth registration services to the most vulnerable population

"We thank the Government of Japan for its continued cooperation with UNICEF to support the children in Liberia during this global pandemic," said Laila O. Gad, UNICEF Representative to Liberia. "UNICEF will continue to work closely with the Government of Liberia, UN agencies and partners, to ensure the health system in the country is well equipped, and health workers are well trained to respond appropriately to the threats of COVID-19."

With this funding, UNICEF will continue its support to the Government of Liberia in its efforts to combat COVID-19 through the provision of cold chain equipment, strengthening the health system and building the capacities of the service providers.