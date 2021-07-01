Rwanda: Zipline Raises $250 Million for Operations Expansion

Zipline, arguably the world's largest drone delivery service for medical supplies which was founded in Rwanda has raised $250 million in new equity financing, bringing the company's valuation to $2.75 billion.

The new financing will enable Zipline to continue advancing its integrated service, including its autonomy platform, aircraft, fulfilment systems, and operations.

The funding will also fuel continued expansion into new industries and geographies, transforming systems like healthcare and commerce with instant logistics.

New investors in the firm include; Fidelity, Intercorp, Emerging Capital Partners and Reinvent Capital.

A staff packages a blood supply for delivery to Rwinkwavu Hospital from Zipline's distribution centre in Kayonza District. Photo: Sam Ngendahimana.

Existing investors involved in the recent financing round include Baillie Gifford, Temasek and Katalyst Ventures.

Keller Rinaudo, the Founder and Chief Executive of Zipline said that they are keen on building on the growth registered in the past year, using the technology to bring instant logistics to more partners, communities and people.

"Around the world, our partners are reimagining how patients access to care with fast, reliable, on-demand delivery. Together, we have completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries of blood, medicines and vaccines, and today Zipline makes a commercial delivery every four minutes," he said.

Among the adjustments made by the firm in the last year include; expanding service hours in Rwanda to offer 24/7 autonomous delivery service; entering the Japanese Market through a partnership with Toyota Group, as well as a partnership with Pfizer to design and test an delivery for COVID-19 vaccines.

Zipline commenced operations in 2016, following a partnership with the Rwandan Government to commence what was then the first national-scale commercial drone delivery.

In recent years, the model has been adopted in multiple countries on the continent and beyond including Ghana, Nigeria, United States and Japan among others.

This is in line with the country's ambitions of serving of delivering innovation and technology products and services.

