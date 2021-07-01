Rwanda: Ferwafa to Start Talks Over Revising Foreign Players' Quota Rule Soon

1 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Football governing body (Rwanda FA) is set to open talks over revising the 3-3 rule regarding the restriction of foreign players in the topflight league, following pleas from a series of clubs to increase foreign players in the league.

A number of clubs have been petitioning Ferwafa over a possibility of fielding five players in the starting lineup in their league fixtures but the federation insisted on maintaining its current 3-3 quota rule for foreign players.

Under the rule, clubs are only allowed to field three foreign players in their starting line-ups, and three on the bench, prompting teams to raise concerns that the rule falls short when it comes to giving competition to home players - which, in turn, sinks the level of the league.

Ferwafa new president Olivier Nizeyimana was among prominent figures that were leading the petition for a revision about the current foreign players' quota rule when he was the president of Mukura VS, alongside Kiyovu SV and Gasogi United bosses Juvenal Mvukiyehe and Kakooza Nkuriza Charles respectively as well as Rayon Sports.

During a general assembly held in October last year, Ferwafa was reportedly open to letting clubs increase foreign players in the starting line-up from three to five so as to give enough competition to Rwandan players 'in the best interest' of the national team.

However, clubs were in the end disappointed to see the football governing body reject their appeal and chose to maintain the 3-3 rule after the motion failed to garner enough votes to pass.

But, shortly after being elected to take Ferwafa office during the next four years, Nizeyimana said revising the current rule is among urgent matters that his leadership wants to discuss with top flight clubs.

"The case of the foreign players' quota rule is one of the issues that we received from a number of clubs during our election campaign, we want to bring it on table during the next general assembly and take a decision before the new season kicks off," Nizeyimana said.

League champions APR FC, Police FC and Marine FC are the only three clubs that obviously feel comfortable with the current 3-3 rule after they decided to adopt the 'homegrown players only' policy over the past eight years as a way to give local players a platform to shine.

However, despite its domestic dominance, APR FC have not performed well in continental competitions, following their early elimination from the CAF Champions league, whose final takes place on July 17 between holders Al Ahly and South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs.

The army side couldn't progress to another round of the competition after they were knocked out by Kenyan side Gor Mahia in the first round and their failure is pushing the club's hierarchy to reconsider using foreign players, but only in the continental competitions.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X