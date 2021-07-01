Kenya: Meru Man Who Was Forced to Sleep Next to Wife's Casket Wins Sh1.5 Million

30 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

A man whose picture went viral when he spent a night in the rain and next to casket carrying the body of his wife outside a police station in Meru has been compensated by court.

Charles Mwenda was forced to spend the night outside the police station as authorities enforced Covid-19 travel restrictions last year.

On Wednesday, Judge Edward Muriithi of the High Court in Meru awarded Mwenda Sh1.5 million.

The judge said police used excessive force when they arrested Mwenda, 32, and treated him inhumanely as he travelled to bury his wife.

In a brief judgment, the judge noted that Mwenda's rights and freedoms under the Bill of Rights were violated and held police culpable.

He ordered the Inspector-General of Police to bear the cost.

Mwenda together with 31 mourners had on May 28, 2020 traveled from Malindi to Meru for the burial of Faith Mwende who had succumbed to cancer.

However, on reaching Keeria market in Meru County, they were stopped and the 31 mourners, including his two children, ordered to return to Malindi.

The mourners were threatened with being subjected to forced quarantine at their own cost.

A contingent of armed police officers then ordered Mwenda to board a police vehicle together with the casket, and transported him to Kianjai police station where he spent the night.

Mwenda narrated how during the night, he pleaded with the police in vain to be allowed to transport the casket to his home which is only five kilometres away.

Aggrieved, he filed a petition at the High Court in Meru through lawyer Vivian Wambulwa, urging the court to find that he was treated in an inhumane manner.

"Police left me alone in the rain. I dragged the casket all alone and sheltered it under the lorry that was parked near Kianjai police post. Stagnant water entered the casket," Mr Mwenda said in an affidavit.

On Wednesday, Justice Muriithi agreed that police acted extra judicially and in breach of fundamental rights and violated his rights under Article 28 of the Constitution of Kenya to be treated with human dignity.

He said the act left Mr Mwenda stigmatized as grieved.

The judge, however, let Meru County Government off the hook, saying it had no powers to order the police.

An elated Ms Wambulwa hailed the judgment, saying it would console his client who underwent a traumatizing situation.

"The respondents and their agents treated the petitioner with total indignity by transporting the petitioner and his deceased wife and dumping him in the middle of the night by the roadside while it was raining without care as to his security and well-being and without any legal basis," says Ms Wambulwa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X