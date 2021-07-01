Kenyan Juniors Start Hunt for World Under-20 Champs Slots

Fireworks are expected Thursday when North Rift's Kamar Etyang and Vincent Keter of Nairobi face off in the men's 1,500m second semi-final as the national trials for 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships start Kasarani.

Etiang and Keter head back to Kasarani, eexactly 13 days after they clashed in the Tokyo Olympic Games trials.

Etyang shocked many when he finished second behind Kenya Defence Forces' Charles Simotwo as both claimed their tickets in the men's 1,500m to the Tokyo Summer Games.

Simotwo clocked 3:33.02 to win followed by Etyang in 3:33.12 as Abel Kipsang of Police stormed home third in 3:34.36 to lock out pre-race favorite, world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot from the Tokyo-bound plane.

Just like his training partner Cheruiyot, Keter wasn't lucky as he settled ninth in 3:39.23, which saw him now focus on trying to qualify for the world junior event due August 17 to 22 at Kasarani.

Keter had won the pre-trials for Tokyo Olympics in 3:38.67 on May 28, before going on to claim the Sollentuna Grand Prix in Sweden in a personal best of 3:35.21 on June 11.

However, the focus won't be on Etyang and Keter alone since Emmanuel Lemama (3:47.5) from Southern also looks lethal in the second semi-final. The first semi-final has the likes of Japheth Cheruiyot from South Rift and Central's Samuel Kamau.

Purity Chepkirui and Faith Chepkoech all from South Rift are among the favourites to sail through from the women's 1,500m first semi-final, while Maurine Cherotich looks favored in the second semi-final.

Noah Kibet (North Rift), Daniel Kosen (North Eastern), Justin Kiprotich (North Rift) and Brian Kiptum (North Rift) are some of those expected to prevail in the men's 800m semi-finals today.

Faith Chepkoech (2:09.8) from Nairobi and Western's Sheila Chepkosgei (2:10.0) look the strongest in the women's 800m semi-finals.