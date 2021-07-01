Kenya: Covid-19 Cases in Kenya Rise By 558

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 558 new Covid-19 cases, from a sample size of 6,357 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases in the country are now 184,161 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,959,701.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said this placed the country's positivity rate at 8.8 per cent, a decrease from 9.5 percent the previous day.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest patient was an eight-month-old baby and the oldest 91 years. Kenyans numbered 529 and foreigners 29 whereas 293 were male and 265 female.

Nairobi county led with 137 new infections in the last 24 hours followed by Mombasa 57, Siaya 53, Kisii 50, Kilifi 35, Uasin Gishu 32, Busia 27, Nakuru 23, Kisumu 23, Vihiga 17, Kakamega 13, Kiambu 12, Kericho 10, Kwale 9, Murang'a 7, Taita Taveta 6, Kitui 5, Homa Bay 5, Migori 5, Laikipia 4, Narok 4, Bomet 3, Kajiado 3, Machakos 3, Bungoma 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, Embu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Meru 2, Nyandarua 1, Tana River 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 296 patients have recovered, 229 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program, while 67 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 125,684 out of whom 90,998 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,686 are from various health facilities.

CS Kagwe also noted that 13 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of January, February, March and June 2021. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,634.

A total of 1,114 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,644 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 113 patient ICUs, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 28 patients are under observation.

Another 120 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 113 of them in general wards and 17 in High Dependency Units.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,378,585 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,008,120 while second doses are 370,465.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 36.7 percent, with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 percent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.42 percent

Among those who had taken the second dose were 115,078 people aged 58 years and above, 99,211 ungrouped people, 79,686 health workers, 48,572 teachers and 27,918 security officers.