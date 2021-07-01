Kenya: Epra Board Appoints Daniel Kiptoo as New Director General

The board of the Energy and Petroleum Authority (Epra) has appointed Daniel Kiptoo as its new Director General for a period of three years.

Mr Kiptoo takes over from former Director General Pavel Oimeke who resigned in February from the energy sector regulator amid a corruption case and was later elected as the new Bonchari member of Parliament.

"The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Board of Directors in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Energy Charles Keter has appointed Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria to the role of Director General for a term of three years renewable once with effect from July 1, 2021," Epra Board chair Justice (Rtd.) Jackton Ojwang announced on Wednesday.

Mr Ojwang said that Mr Kiptoo emerged top in a competitive recruitment process leading to his appointment to take the reins of the key regulatory entity.

The new Epra boss has vast experience in the energy and petroleum sector, and previously served as the legal advisor in the Ministry of Energy and State Department of Petroleum and Mining.

He also served as the chairman of the government's First Oil Committee that was charged with delivering Kenya's first oil for export and was instrumental in drafting the Energy Act, 2019 and Petroleum Act, 2019.

Mr Kiptoo is a Certified Public Secretary in Kenya (CPS), Chartered Secretary of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators UK (ICSA) and holds a master's degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from University of Dundee-Scotland.