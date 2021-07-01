Kenya: Epra Board Appoints Daniel Kiptoo as New Director General

30 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ambani

The board of the Energy and Petroleum Authority (Epra) has appointed Daniel Kiptoo as its new Director General for a period of three years.

Mr Kiptoo takes over from former Director General Pavel Oimeke who resigned in February from the energy sector regulator amid a corruption case and was later elected as the new Bonchari member of Parliament.

"The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Board of Directors in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Energy Charles Keter has appointed Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria to the role of Director General for a term of three years renewable once with effect from July 1, 2021," Epra Board chair Justice (Rtd.) Jackton Ojwang announced on Wednesday.

Mr Ojwang said that Mr Kiptoo emerged top in a competitive recruitment process leading to his appointment to take the reins of the key regulatory entity.

The new Epra boss has vast experience in the energy and petroleum sector, and previously served as the legal advisor in the Ministry of Energy and State Department of Petroleum and Mining.

He also served as the chairman of the government's First Oil Committee that was charged with delivering Kenya's first oil for export and was instrumental in drafting the Energy Act, 2019 and Petroleum Act, 2019.

Mr Kiptoo is a Certified Public Secretary in Kenya (CPS), Chartered Secretary of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators UK (ICSA) and holds a master's degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from University of Dundee-Scotland.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X