Kenya: Epra Reveals Rogue Fuel Stations in Crackdown

30 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ambani

The energy regulator has cracked the whip on eleven fuel stations that were found selling contaminated fuel in a fresh crackdown on unscrupulous retailers.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), in a notice issued on Wednesday, said it had conducted thousands of tests on fuel samples from thousands of petrol stations across the country and identified several that were selling petrol and diesel mixed with kerosene, as well as cheap duty-exempt fuel meant for export.

Epra has fined Racecourse Service Station in Nairobi - which is operated by Be Energy - Sh689,749 for selling diluted kerosene, while Zeemax Energy Service Station in Marsabit was slapped with a Sh769,342 fine for selling diesel with high sulphur content.

Mishemishe filling station in Meru, Gen Eighteen Forty in Migori and Philip Waweru Mwangi station in Nakuru have all had their fuel pumps closed for selling contaminated fuel.

Meanwhile, fuel stations belonging to Shukran, Nyakawili, Ola Energy, Test Report, Sifa Petroleum and Catesteph located in Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Kilifi, Meru and Lamu respectively were also closed for selling duty-exempt fuel meant for export.

Rogue retailers add kerosene, which is cheaper, to petrol and diesel to increase their quantity and have also been diverting duty-exempt fuel meant to be exported to other countries to local fuel stations to undercut competition.

The government has intensified its crackdown on the practices which are not only a nuisance to motorists whose engines are destroyed by contaminated fuel and compliant retailers who face unfair competition, but also deprive the exchequer of crucial tax revenue.

Section 92 of the Petroleum Act 2019 mandates Epra with monitoring of fuel meant for sale locally to prevent fuel adulteration and dumping of duty-exempt fuel bound for export locally and is allocated millions annually by the Treasury to mark fuel with unique chemical markers to identify incidences of adulteration.

The government has in recent years stepped up its clamp down on fuel adulteration, and in 2018 introduced an anti-adulteration levy charged at Sh18 on each litre of kerosene to align its price with that of diesel which has limited the practice.

Data from Epra shows that fuel adulteration had dropped to about 0.18 per cent of the total amount of fuel sold in the country annually, down from 25 per cent in the early 2000s and 3.05 per cent in 2013.

