Kenya: Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui Full of Praise for Safari Rally

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has said he is happy after the county successfully hosted the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally last weekend.

Kinyanjui said this is an indication that the county can play a major role in boosting domestic tourism especially at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has limited international travel.

He hailed the organisers of the Safari Rally for the selection of spectators' stages that helped showcase to local and international visitors spectacular sites.

"We are happy that the visitors got to sample Naivasha's hospitality and experience the Kenya safari as they trooped into different spectator points," noted Kinyanjui.

He underscored the importance of the approved rallying routes, saying the rally drivers too had a great experience driving in the wild, sometimes having to stop to give way to wild animals.

Hosting the rally, which was a making a return to the WRC calendar after 19 years, was a learning experience for Nakuru County and the organisers especially on traffic management.

"Nakuru will continue to upgrade the necessary infrastructure to enhance visitors' experience," he explained.

"Hotels in Naivasha, Gilgil were fully booked and there was a spillover to Elementaita and Nakuru."

Kinyanjui said the county will be better prepared for the next WRC event after the announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta that Kenya will continue hosting the sport until 2026.