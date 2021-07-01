Kenya: Halkano Waqo Snubs EACC Summon Over Sh84 Million Feeding Plan

Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Halkano Waqo has snubbed a summon to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr Waqo was summoned by the anti-graft agency over an ongoing probe into City Hall's controversial Sh84 million Covid-19 feeding programme.

The chief finance officer was summoned to record a statement over the programme that was meant to feed 127,500 households in Nairobi's informal settlement to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

In a letter by the commission's Deputy Director of Forensic Investigations John Lolkoloi, EACC said it is undertaking investigations into allegation of irregular award of tenders by Nairobi City County Government for supply and delivery of food and non-food items for disaster emergencies to ease the effects of Covid-19 among households in slums.

"To facilitate our investigation, kindly inform Mr Halkano Diida Waqo, Chief Officer Finance to avail himself at Integrity Centre on June 30, 2021 at 9am for interview and statement recording on the matter," read in part the letter dated June 28, 2021.

"Our officers David Changkwony and Jeremiah Buchianga will be available for the exercise," added the letter to Nairobi County Secretary Jairus Musumba.

Reached for comment, Mr Musumba said Mr Waqo did not make it to the grilling as he had another engagement and so they requested to be given a new date.

"He did not appear as we requested for adjustment. We were hosting an exit meeting with officers from the Auditor General's office," he said.

The saga surrounding the feeding programme came to light in April when Nairobi County Assembly Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok turned into a whistleblower, lifting the lid on the happenings surrounding the programme.

According to documents, the seven companies were given contracts worth between Sh3 million and Sh22 million to supply the items.

In a letter dated April 24, 2021, the Makongeni MCA wrote to EACC to investigate the matter alleging that payments were made although no food was supplied to the county and no food was distributed.

The MCA claimed that payment vouchers indicate the firms supplied rice, sugar, maize and wheat flour, bread, mineral water, sanitary towels, blankets, mattresses and basins.

The letter was copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.