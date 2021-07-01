Liberia: Lwhn Calls for Closure of Schools

1 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberian Women Humanitarian Network or LWHN has called for the closure of schools in the country in the midst of the rapid increase in the cases of coronavirus here.

The women group expressed deep concern about the newest outbreak and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in Liberia and calls for the immediate closure of all schools. This, the group said will aid the government and health practitioners to focus on the chain of transmissions and safe lives.

To date, the Nation Public Health Institute of Liberia reports that Liberia has had a total of 3,900 confirmed cases while 1,458 are currently active confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Armed with these reports, the Liberian Women Humanitarian Network calls on the Liberian Government to consider the immediate closure of schools and or lockdown across counties that are consider hotspots in Liberia for 3 weeks in order to help break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

According to NPHIL statistics at the time of this release, 13 of the 15 counties are currently responding to active COVID19 cases.

The Network recognizes and applauds the Government for the initial regulations put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and notes that to quickly curb the transmission of the virus, social distancing should be practiced in combination with other everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Given the interactive nature of society and the number of students per class generally in most schools, it is almost difficult to strictly adhere to the social distancing measure; hence it is prudent to allow the children to stay away from school for a minimum of three weeks until the situation is steady.

The LWHN acknowledges that why in-person school is preferred by the government for students to complete the academic year, it is best to continue in-person classes only when it is safe.

The women group also calls on all schools to put in place the following recommends safety measures be put in place and adhere to at all times: Encourage all teachers to get vaccinated as a priority; Carryout regular spot checks at various schools to ensure they are strict; observing the health protocols. Schools non-compliant be penalized immediately according to the Public Health Law of Liberia; Work with PTAs as partners in ensuring their various schools are fully compliant. Activate these community structures to help stop the spread, and institute a mandatory stagger schedule for schools with alternating timetables to reduce the number of students in the school during the day and school week.

The Network calls on the general public to continually and vehemently follow the health measures put in place by the Government of Liberia - wear a mask at all times in public, wash your hands frequently, stay away from the huge gathering, get tested, and vaccinated.

Established in 2016, the Liberia Women Humanitarian Network (LWHN) consists of heads of women-led local non-profit organizations (NGOs) and individuals that are impassioned about humanitarian work.

In the years since its formation, the network has intervened in humanitarian disasters not only locally in Liberia but also regionally in Sierra Leone where it supported victims of the mudslide disaster in Sierra Leone in 2017.-Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X