Maputo — The opening times of the main border post between Mozambique and South Africa at Ressano Garcia have been altered to conform with new working hours at the South African border facility.

According to a dispatch from the National Immigration Service (SENAMI) from Monday the post will be open between 06.00 in the morning and 20.00 in the evening.

However, SENAMI has confirmed that the border will continue to be open until 23.00 each night for goods transport.