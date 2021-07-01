Namibia: Pandemic Halts Ongwediva Trade Fair Again

30 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

ONGWEDIVA — The Ongwediva Town Council has cancelled its annual Ongwediva Trade Fair, slated for August, for a second consecutive year. The council had this year planned to host 250 exhibitors on the trade fair ground and 50 virtual exhibitors. The council previously hosted up to 500 exhibitors, including international exhibitors. The popular trade fair was expected to run from 26 to 31 August 2021.

A gala dinner, which was to precede the trade fair on 3 July this year, was also cancelled. Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday morning, council's spokesperson, Jackson Muma said the trade fair management wants to join government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and conform to the regulations.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about Covid-19 served as a scale for the trade fair society not to proceed with the trade fair during such an unprecedented global situation," said Muma.

Muma further said although the council is disappointed that such a notable event could not take place for two consecutive years, they are convinced the cancellation remains the right decision. Meanwhile, Muma said the halls at the trade fair grounds, except the King Kauluma hall, remain open for any other bookings. "However, with the limit of the number of participants at public gatherings, the bookings have dropped, and this has a direct financial impact on what could have been generated through the hiring of halls," said Muma.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X