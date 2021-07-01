Namibia: Pandemic Halts Ongwediva Trade Fair Again

ONGWEDIVA — The Ongwediva Town Council has cancelled its annual Ongwediva Trade Fair, slated for August, for a second consecutive year. The council had this year planned to host 250 exhibitors on the trade fair ground and 50 virtual exhibitors. The council previously hosted up to 500 exhibitors, including international exhibitors. The popular trade fair was expected to run from 26 to 31 August 2021.

A gala dinner, which was to precede the trade fair on 3 July this year, was also cancelled. Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday morning, council's spokesperson, Jackson Muma said the trade fair management wants to join government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and conform to the regulations.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about Covid-19 served as a scale for the trade fair society not to proceed with the trade fair during such an unprecedented global situation," said Muma.

Muma further said although the council is disappointed that such a notable event could not take place for two consecutive years, they are convinced the cancellation remains the right decision. Meanwhile, Muma said the halls at the trade fair grounds, except the King Kauluma hall, remain open for any other bookings. "However, with the limit of the number of participants at public gatherings, the bookings have dropped, and this has a direct financial impact on what could have been generated through the hiring of halls," said Muma.