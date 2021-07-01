Tanzania: Engage Youth in Fight Against Child Marriages-CDC

THE involvement of youth in Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Child Marriages fight in rural areas in Tarime district, Mara region is expected to produce good results.

Already, Children's Dignity Forum (CDF) a Tanzania's -non-governmental organization (NGO) has started implementing its new anti-FGM and child marriages project by involving youths and other key community groups in the area.

Speaking during the latest capacity building training held at Mwema and Binagi Wards, recently CDF Assistant Projects Officer Ms Evodia Matagi said the NGO plans to involve more than 200 youths under the ambitious project launched in May this year.

"We are involving the youth so that they can become champions of ending FGM and child marriages in their villages," Mr Evodia said.

Reached for a comment, the youth welcomed the project describing FGM as a harmful culture that cuts short education dreams of a large number of school girls in their villages.

"Once mutilated you are considered as grown-up ready for marriage and this is conducted forcibly for parents, who only see their daughters in terms of dowry payments," said Papetua Simion, one of the youths who attended the training.

However, she asked the government to work closely with the CDF and other organizations striving to end FGM in the district.

On his part, John Ryoba another youth thanked CDF for initiating the project, noting that it will help to change the communities stop forced FGM and child marriage acts.

For Christopher Marahu, another participant from Binagi village suggested that anti-FGM and child marriages campaigns should be extended to cover a large part of Tarime district targeting men and women as parents behind such cruelty.

The recent capacity building training was part of the implementation of the NGO's new anticross border ambitious project that

seeks to save hundreds of young girls from FGM and child marriage acts.

CDF is collaborating with the Kenyan Msichana Empowerment to implement the project that is funded by Girls are not Bride from the UK.

The Tanzanian NGO (CDF) has vast experience in implementing anti-child marriages and FGM projects in Mara region with Tarime district being its most targeted area.

Reports say girls from rural villages along the borders of Tanzania and Kenya are still subjected to FGM or child marriage,s despite ongoing campaigns both by the governments in collaboration with local and international organizations to stop the harmful practices.