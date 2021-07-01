Angola: President Sacks Luanda Governor

30 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço fired Wednesday Joana Lina from the post of provincial governor of Luanda and named Ana Paula Chantre Luna de Carvalho to take over.

The president of the Republic dismissed Ana Paula Chantre Luna de Carvalho from the position of Secretary of State for Spatial Planning.

The then provincial governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, had been appointed by presidential decree on 26 May 2020.

In another Presidential Decree, Manuel José da Costa Molares D'Abril was appointed Secretary of State for Spatial Planning.

João Lourenço also appointed Hélio Delize Neto de Almeida deputy governor of the province of Huíla for the Technical and Infrastructure sector.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X