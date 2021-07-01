Angola: President Sacks Luanda Governor

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço fired Wednesday Joana Lina from the post of provincial governor of Luanda and named Ana Paula Chantre Luna de Carvalho to take over.

The president of the Republic dismissed Ana Paula Chantre Luna de Carvalho from the position of Secretary of State for Spatial Planning.

The then provincial governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, had been appointed by presidential decree on 26 May 2020.

In another Presidential Decree, Manuel José da Costa Molares D'Abril was appointed Secretary of State for Spatial Planning.

João Lourenço also appointed Hélio Delize Neto de Almeida deputy governor of the province of Huíla for the Technical and Infrastructure sector.