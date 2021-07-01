Swaziland: 'Swaziland Military Kill At Least 19 People During Prodemocracy Protests,' Campaigners Report

As many as 19 people have reportedly been killed during the prodemocracy protests in Swaziland (eSwatini).

The Communist Party of Swaziland (CPS) reported five people had been certified dead at the Mbabane Government Hospital in the Swazi capital.

In a statement on Wednesday (30 June 2021) it said more than 50 people had been admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A dusk to dawn curfew was imposed on Tuesday after weeks of protests across Swaziland where King Mswati III rules as an absolute monarch. Pollical parties are banned from taking part in elections and groups advocating for democracy are outlawed under the Suppression of Terrorism Act.

'In Nhlangano town [on Tuesday night],the military killed one person and injured at least four, including a child of about nine years old,' the CPS reported.

It added, 'Nurses from the Manzini Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital report that this morning they received three cases of protestors who died after getting shot by the military during the Tuesday night protests at Matsapha. Many more have been admitted with gunshot wounds inflicted by the military.'

It added, 'At least five people have been confirmed dead following attacks by military during the Manzini-Matsapha protests since [Tuesday] night.'

CPS said, 'In Mankayane, five have been confirmed dead, shot by the military.'

Internet connections across the kingdom have been shut down. CPS said, 'The regime used the internet blackout to invade people's homes, randomly assault, shoot and kill people, hoping that attacks would not be detected.'