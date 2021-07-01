Sudan: Dozens Arrested in Pre-Dawn Khartoum Swoop On 'NCP Plotters'

Khartoum — Dozens of people - some reports say up to 200 - have been arrested during a combined pre-dawn operation in Khartoum this morning, to "foil attempts by the remnants of the defunct regime before they occurred". The operation acted on information regarding the gathering places of the alleged plotters and supporters od the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) of the deposed Al Bashir regime, and converged on them at 02:00.

Member the June 30, 1989 Regime Dismantling Committee, Wajdi Salih told the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the raids on their dens, in hotels in the local market, the central market, and in all peripheral places. started at two o'clock in the morning. Other raids were also carried out on the outskirts of El Hawa Street, El Siteen, El Azhari and El Salama streets.

Other groups were detained in the Sharwani Mosque square, where 79 leaders of the dissolved NCP were arrested.

"Other elements armed with knives and daggers belonging to criminal subversive elements were also detained," Salih stressed, adding that the police authorities arrested a number of women and girls who are being investigated.

Salih assured that "the situation is under full control" and that the security services are closely monitoring the situation.