Egypt: Madbouli Opens CIBF's 52nd Session

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli opened on Wednesday 30/6/ 2021

the 52nd session of the Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi themed "Life in reading".

The new session is attended by many countries from four continents namely Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, Eritrea, Somalia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, Bahrain, Syria, Japan, Korea, Serbia, Russia, Greece, Italy, Spain and the US.

1,215 publishers also attend the new session from Egypt and other countries.

All cultural activities will be launched on the portal of the General Egyptian Book Organization (GEBO) -www. cairo bookfair. gebo.gov.eg- while virtual visits will take place through three-dimensioned technology.

Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem said the tickets of this year's edition will be gratis booked through the portal link.