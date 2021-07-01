Algeria: President Tebboune Appoints Aïmen Benabderrahmane As New Prime Minister

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed Aïmen Benabderrahmane as the new Prime Minister, instructing him to continue consultations with political parties and civil society to "shortly" designate the government, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

