Sudan: Khartoum Clampdown On Knives, Edged Weapons, Unlicenced Motorcycles

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum state has issued a decree prohibiting individuals and groups from carrying and possessing knives and edged weapons in public places. He also issued a decree banning motorcycles without licence plates in the state.

The edged weapons decree prohibits the sale and transport of edged weapons within the state borders. Violators face imprisonment and a fine.

Khartoum Wali, Ayman Khaled, stipulated that the decree prohibited the sale or transfer of knives from one person to another. It excludes those whose profession requires the possession of knives within the limits of their places of work, as well as arms dealers, according to certification.

The state has seen a surge in knife-related crime during the first quarter of 2021. There have been 153 reports under Article 130 of the penal code in Khartoum. Knives were reportedly used in 131 of these crimes.

Khaled also issued a decree banning unlicensed motorcycles without plates in the state The decree specified penalties for violators of imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine of SDG 300,000, with forfeiture of the motorcycle.