Gambia: Task Force Starts Enforcing Tobacco Control Act, Regulations

30 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Police Force on Tuesday 29th June 2021 said a joint operation by the Police, GRA-Customs, Public Health and Environmental Inspectors has been activated to enforce the Tobacco Control Act and Regulations.

The public is hereby reminded that, the Tobacco Control Act has banned public smoking, display of tobacco products, selling of single sticks and advertisements of tobacco products as well as Shisha, the police said.

"The operation is initiated to enforce these provisions, and so far, the compliance from the public is very impressive with regards to public smoking which is drastically reducing.

"There have not been any reports of confrontation since the commencement of the operation, and some illegal tobacco products such as cigarette packs less than 20 sticks, packs that are not labeled 'sold in the Gambia' were seized during the operations.

"The operation, which started on Saturday 26th June 2021 at Kanifing Municipality and West Coast, will be extended to all regions across the country. The Police at Tourist Security Unit will conduct patrols around the Tourism Development Areas to ensure full compliance.

"The public is further reminded that Shisha is currently a banned substance and anyone found with it will face penalties in accordance with the laws," the police said.

