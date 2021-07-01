Gambia Registers 10 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has on Tuesday 29th June 2021 recorded ten (10) new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and seventy-nine.

The new cases are five males and five females with ages ranging from 27 - 82 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty-0ne.

This is the 335th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, no one is in hotel quarantine but forty active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said eight hundred and eighty-six new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and the Medical Research Council.

Of these, Director Njai said ten tested positive, representing a 1.1 % positivity test rate.

Three (3) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centers, while none got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. Four (4) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy and nine (9) new contacts have been traced and are being monitored.

As of 20th June 2021, the health authorities said 102 new clients received Psychological First Aid (PFA) Services provided by MoH, Department of Social Welfare (DSW) and Paradise Foundation, thus bringing the number patients of attended to 1,931 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.