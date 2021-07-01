Somalia: The Federal Republic of Somalia's National Day

1 July 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people and Government of Somalia on the 61st anniversary of your independence. We are proud to continue our support for your efforts to build a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Somalia.

On this occasion, we urge continued cooperation among Somalia's national and federal member state leaders to enable the conclusion of a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent electoral process as soon as possible. This is vital to ensure a positive future for Somalia's people.

The United States stands with Somalia as you celebrate your National Day.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

