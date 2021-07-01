Nigeria: Ekiti Distributes 70,000 Tree Seedlings to Residents to Stop Desertification

The Ekiti State Government has distributed 70,000 various species of tree seedlings to serve as a springboard for aggressive afforestation move in the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the state Commissioner for Environment, Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, said the gesture became imperative to prevent the forests from going into extinction.

The seedlings are those of Obeche, Afara, APA, Teak, Parkia, Brachystegia, Ayunre, Mahogany, Gmelina, Mansonia, Nutmeg), Ure, Ijebu, Ayin and Idigbo.

The commissioner, who frowned at the indiscriminate deforestation without replacement, which had resulted to global warming, stressed the need to replenish the forest to combat the effects of the ugly menace.

She said: "Tree planting is a veritable source of income, there was need to embark on investment in afforestation by individuals and organisations.

"I call on all stakeholders in the forestry sector to inculcate the habit of tree planting, which on the long run, will improve the internally generated revenue from the sector.

"Part of the seedlings would be sold while the remaining one would be distributed to private individuals to plant."

However, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the support of Norwaygian Government in collaboration with the Ekiti State Government have empowered 200 women and youths, victims of violence in different skills acquisition to tackling the insecurity and unemployment.

The state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stated this at the closing of a two-week orientation programme for the beneficiaries at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp at Ise/Orun.

Fayemi, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Femi Ajayi, appreciated the UNDP livelihood scheme, especially because of its impact on crisis prevention and conflict resolution.

"Business thrives only in societies where peace avails. Nigeria in recent times is faced with a lot of crises resulting for insecurity-a clog in the wheel of the country's development.

"You will also agree with me that the effects of these crises have greatly demanded accelerated needs for improved social protection to close the gaps created by the menace.

"And also to build a sustainable conflict sensitivity mechanism for the prevention of conflict reoccurrence at all levels of government," Fayemi said.